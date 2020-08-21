Sky-Hi News Poll: Have the wildfires affected your recreation? | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Sky-Hi News Poll: Have the wildfires affected your recreation?

News News |

The Williams Fork Fire burns Wednesday near the Williams Creek area.
Courtesy Williams Fork Fire PIO

Last week’s Sky-Hi News poll question and results are as follows:

Do you support the proposed dispensary near Granby? (696 total votes)

• Yes — 63%
• No — 35%
• I don’t know — 3%

Answer this week’s poll question below.

Sky-Hi News poll question

Have the wildfires affected your recreation?

View Results

Loading ... Loading …

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Environment
See more