USFS announces 2 bridge closures in Grand

The US Forest Service announced the closure of two bridges in Grand County for reconstruction and improvement work.

Near Horseshoe campground, a small section of Keyser Creek Road (FSR 139) from County Road 3 to the campground will close Aug. 10 for the replacement of the Horseshoe Bridge. The closure will be active until Oct. 13.

USFS is also closing an unsafe bridge on Little Muddy Creek Road after it failed an inspection. It is unclear how long the closure will be in place since staff still needs to determine if it will need replaced.

The bridge closure temporarily prevents through-travel on FSR 134.1 from Fraser to County Road 3. Little Muddy Creek road will remain open in both directions up to the bridge, located about five miles from CR 3.

Recreationists looking to access the extensive road and trail system in the Muddy Creek and Keyser Creek areas from the west or Williams Fork area will need to travel to Parshall and use Beaver Creek Road (FSR 133). According to USFS, all the roads in this network are best suited for high-clearance, four-wheel-drive vehicles.