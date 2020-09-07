Williams Fork Fire crews prep for potential spread with Red Flag Conditions
With changing weather patterns bringing in more wind and warmer temperatures Monday, crews on the Williams Fork Fire are expecting increased fire activity with the potential for the flames to spread east along Keyser Ridge.
The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for hot temperatures, high winds and low humidity on Monday.
Currently, the fire is 12,132 acres and remains 10% contained.
Crews have been preparing the east flank of the fire for potential movement in the St. Louis Creek area, building fire lines along Crooked Creek and St. Louis Creek roads. That work continues.
Yesterday saw cooler temperatures due to the smoke cover from the Cameron Peak Fire in Rocky Mountain National Park, which allowed helicopters to drop water on the fire and assisted crews monitoring the area.
Helicopters continue to make drops over the Williams Fork Fire on Monday, as long as the weather allows.
With the cooling temperatures coming overnight, fire behavior is expected to slow and crews will be moving to indoor quarters.
The estimated containment date for the fire is Oct. 31.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User