Winter Park councilman resigns, encourages candidates to apply

Chris Seemann, a Winter Park council member for over 20 years, resigned on Tuesday.



A longtime Winter Park councilman has announced his resignation effective at the end of the month.

Chris Seemann joined the Winter Park Town Council in 1998. He announced his resignation Tuesday, saying that he’s decided to slow down and take more time with his family. His last day will be Dec. 31.

“My wife and I had been talking about slowing down for about a year now … so we had been planning this,” Seemann said, adding that the recent death of his son, Parker, is not the reason he’s leaving the post.

Parker Seemann died in November at age 26. A memorial fund has been set up in his honor at the Grand Foundation, which will provide scholarships or grants for recreation, skiing, mental health and addiction support.

Some of the work Chris Seeman is most proud during his time on council of includes the construction of Hideaway Park, increasing affordable housing and improving the transit service.

“I think the town park really has changed the community for the better, whether it’s concerts, Thursday night music, kids skateboarding or sledding in the winter,” he said. “With housing — while we’re not done yet — I think we’ve made some great strides.”

Seemann said he is confident in town council and staff and their ability to continue leading the community on issues like affordable housing and the COVID-19 response. Fellow council members were sad to hear of his resignation and joked they wouldn’t accept it.

In choosing a replacement, council has decided to advertise the opening and take applications. Applicants will be interviewed by council and town staff before council votes on a replacement.

The process mirrors a recent one the town conducted for a vacancy on the planning commission. The process, which Seemann pushed for and applauded its success, was created in effort to bring in a broad range of candidates.

“There are a lot of really sharp people in town who should get involved — they’ve got great ideas and they’re passionate,” Seeman said. “I think getting new people and getting new ideas in there is healthy.”

Winter Park residents who would like to serve on council should email a letter of interest and resume to Town Clerk Danielle Jardee at djardee@wpgov.cm by 8 a.m. Jan 18. Interviews with the town council will be at 3 p.m. Jan 19.