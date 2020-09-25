Letter: A huge thanks for Vicky Winterscheidt

Sagebrush BBQ & Grill was honored to host the Mountain Family Centers, Taking Steps for Cancer Golf Tournament on Sept. 12 at the Grand Lake Golf Course. The Sagebrush Western Classic was a fantastic event.

We want to give a special thanks to Vicki Winterscheidt. Vicky played an essential role in organizing the fundraiser. She crossed all the Ts and dotted all the Is. Without her, we would not have had such a great tournament. Vicky went above and beyond, and we cannot thank her enough.

The committee leaders for Taking Steps for Cancer, Sam and Judy Eberly, have provided an enormous asset to Grand County. They have an outstanding committee and provided over 50 volunteers to help this tournament. They all deserve a huge pat on the back. These folks are an impressive and ambitious group of the very best savvy Grand Lake community members. This organization supports all of Grand County’s cancer patients. Please give a HUGE thank you to all those who helped and a pat on Vicky’s back for making it happen.

— Dave and Brenda Freeman, owners of Sagebursh BBQ and Grill