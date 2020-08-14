Letter: Kudos for taking time to help an old lady
Kudos to Dave at Speedway Bumper Cars near the entry to Grand Lake’ who took time to help an old lady staggering under a heavy load. He went above and beyond the call of duty, and I know how deeply she appreciated it — for I was that old lady! He carried my groceries that day — and he also restored my faith in the goodness of people! Thank you, Dave!
— Carol Ehrlich, Grand Lake
