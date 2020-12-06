85Fifty planning a move

A popular Fraser food truck is looking to move to a new space in Winter Park, accompanied by a new bar.

On Tuesday, Winter Park’s Town Council approved a special use permit for 85Fifty, currently located on Eisenhower Drive, to locate the food truck next to Strip and Tail in downtown. The council also approved a liquor license transfer for the space currently known as the Basement.

The special use permit application suggests the new bar will partner with 85Fifty, similar to the food truck’s current relationship with Fraser River Beer Co, which it has sat behind since it opened in 2018.

Per the special use permit, the truck will sit adjacent to Strip and Tail’s existing outdoor patio next to the entrance to the lower bar.

A visual representation of where the food truck would be located compared to Strip and Tail.

Courtesy-Winter-Park

One of the owners of 85Fifty, Lisa Miller, is the recipient of the transferred liquor license for the Basement space and plans to open a new bar there in conjunction with 85Fifty serving food.

Owners of the surrounding businesses, including Hernando’s Pizza and Strip and Trail, have expressed support for the idea, since the menus of the restaurants are different.

A resident of the neighboring Telemark Condos expressed concerns about the new set-up, particularly how it would follow COVID-19 guidelines, fire code, parking requirements and how the food truck would look from the street.

The town council was supportive of the idea with a unanimous approval for both the license transfer and the special use permit.

“I think it’s a creative use of space and I think it fits with our desires for downtown being activated and lively, so I like it,” said council member Art Ferrari.

In other business:

• The council approved the 2021 budget, as well as a resolution setting the mill levy at 3.457 mills in 2021, which is expected to bring in $486,121 in revenue.

• A resolution defraying costs for 2020 for roughly $300,000 from an intergovernmental agreement for building services with Fraser and Granby was approved.

• Council approved the sale of a house in the deed restricted Hideaway Junction neighborhood for $286,000. The buyer was chosen via a lottery that gave points for living and working in town, as well as how long people have lived in town.