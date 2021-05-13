Agility equipment added to Bark Park

Fredde Jo, Grand County animal control officer Mary Ann Kerstiens’ pitbull, shows off the new agility equipment, including jumps, ramps and tunnels, at the Granby Park Bark, which reopened Thursday following the additions.

Courtesy Mary Ann Kerstiens

Granby’s Bark Park, a free dog park at River Run Ranch, is reopen and sporting some new features, including jumps, ramps and tunnels.

Animal control officers from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, which runs the county animal shelter, closed the park from Monday through Thursday to install agility equipment on both the small and large dog sides of the park this week.

“We are hoping it will get the owners involved with their dog while at the park, instead of just watching their dog play with other dogs, they can work as a team through the courses,” Grand County animal control officer Mary Ann Kerstiens said. “We are exited to hear feedback from people.”

The upgrades were funded through donations from park users.

The park is a fenced-in area with a pond for dogs to run, swim and play. It’s open during daylight hours and supported through donations, which can be made at the park’s entrance in the donation box or to Grand County Pet Pals, the shelter’s nonprofit.