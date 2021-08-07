Air quality advisory issued for Western Slope
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an air advisory for several Western Slope counties, including Grand, due to wildfire smoke.
From 8 a.m. Saturday through 9 a.m. Sunday, CDPHE is recommending residents in the northwest and west-central parts of the state limit time outside, particularly anyone with a heart disease, a respiratory illness and people under 18 or over 65.
If visibility is less than 5 miles in a neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.
The smoke is expected to move from the northwest to the southeast on Saturday and into Sunday morning.
According to CDPHE, the smoke is mostly from wildfires burning in California.
