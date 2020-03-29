Amtrak suspends Winter Park Express, part of California Zephyr line

The Winter Park Express, which is the Amtrak line that services Denver to Winter Park Resort.

Courtesy

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Amtrak announced on Sunday several service changes because of significantly less demand in certain areas.

With the current closure of Winter Park Resort, Amtrak has stopped operating the Winter Park Express for the season.

Amtrak also reduced stops on the California Zephyr line, which normally runs between Emeryville, California, and Chicago. The reduced line won’t run from Reno, Nevada, to Denver, meaning the train will only travel between Denver and Chicago.

Other changes include Amtrak only accepting cashless payments, reducing staff at stations and suspending cafe service on certain lines.

Amtrak is waiving change fees on all existing or new reservations made before May 31.