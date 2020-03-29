Amtrak suspends Winter Park Express, part of California Zephyr line
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Amtrak announced on Sunday several service changes because of significantly less demand in certain areas.
With the current closure of Winter Park Resort, Amtrak has stopped operating the Winter Park Express for the season.
Amtrak also reduced stops on the California Zephyr line, which normally runs between Emeryville, California, and Chicago. The reduced line won’t run from Reno, Nevada, to Denver, meaning the train will only travel between Denver and Chicago.
Other changes include Amtrak only accepting cashless payments, reducing staff at stations and suspending cafe service on certain lines.
Support Local Journalism
Amtrak is waiving change fees on all existing or new reservations made before May 31.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.