Arapaho National Recreation Area to open boat ramps May 15

Boat ramps in the Arapaho National Recreation Area will open May 15.

Byron Hetzler/Sky-Hi News | Sky-Hi News

Boat ramps at Stillwater, Green Ridge and Sunset Point will be opened to the public on May 15, according to the US Forest Service.

The boat ramps opening was delayed slightly due to the coronavirus pandemic, which prevented USFS staff from completing operations to prepare the boat launches and water surface safety and navigation buoys earlier.

Boaters are required to pay the Arapaho National Recreation Area fee using the fee machines prior to launching any boats. Visitors who buy an annual pass should keep their receipt until they can pick up a hard copy from the Sulphur Ranger District Office when it reopens.

USFS also encourages boaters to follow state and local health guidance during the pandemic, including boating within 10 miles of their residence, wearing a mask when recreating and avoiding gathering in groups.

All campgrounds, restrooms and picnic areas on the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland remain closed through May 31.