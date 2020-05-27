20 Under 40: Beau Janes builds up his community at Alpine Lumber

During his time as a general manager at Alpine Lumber, 33-year-old Beau Janes has demonstrated a commitment to both his industry and his community. He said he sees a growing Grand County as a good thing for the community.

As a manager at Alpine Lumber, Beau Janes has worked hard to both serve his community and support the construction industry in Grand County. Through it all, his character is unshakable.

“He is respectful, fair, hardworking and dedicated to serving others,” his nomination said. “He is a servant leader, which is rare these days. Nothing is below or beneath for Beau to do. He is willing to help, come alongside or empower others in various endeavors.”

What made you choose to live and work in Grand County?

With Alpine Lumber, I’ve lived in a few different mountain towns including Steamboat and Eagle because of a management program with them. So, I moved up for the job.

What kind of future do you see for your industry in the high country?

At least in Grand County, I think we’ll continue to see a lot of growth. For us specifically, with a labor shortage, the more finished products we can provide to our customers, the more successful we’re going to be. That’s been a big change in the industry. Customers, instead of buying lumber, they’re buying things a bit further along. There’s going to be lot of growth and innovation. The construction industry hasn’t changed much in the past 50 years, but with the new technology and innovation I think we’re going to see a lot of changes over the next ten years.

How has COVID-19 changed the way your industry does business?

For us, it’s gone to a lot more deliveries. We’ve gone solely to will call. People can’t come in our yard or store; we have to go to them. It’s been a challenge to work around that because our industry is so relational. It’s also provided some efficiency with a level of inventory control and a new level of customer service since we’re bringing it out to them.

If there were one thing you could change, what would it be and why?

I think I would want people to know that growth isn’t a bad thing. The more growth we have, the more services there will be and the more dollars in the economy. Grand County does a good job of maintaining open lands and public space, and you’ll still have them even if there is an influx of tourists and second homeowners. I think there is a pride in Grand County, but sometimes it feels like we don’t want to share that. Growth is not a bad thing, especially for our industry.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

Hanging out with my family. I have a wife and a 10-month-old. We explore Grand County, fish, hike. I like to visit Denver and take advantage of what there is to offer there.

What advice or encouragement would you offer a young professional trying to make it in the county?

Diversify your experience and focus your skills. Focus on what you’re good at, but try to diversify your experience in whatever you’re good at.