Berthoud Pass could close Wednesday afternoon due to avalanche conditions
Update: CDOT posted on COTrip.org at 11:08 a.m. that U.S. Highway 40 closed in both directions between Henderson Mine Road and the Mary Jane Ski Area — Mileposts 243-235 — due to safety concerns. The post does not list an estimated time for reopening.
The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Wednesday morning that avalanche conditions along U.S. Highway 40 over Berthoud Pass may require a safety closure this afternoon.
The news release states that warm afternoon temperatures are loosening heavy snow from recent storms, increasing the likelihood of bank slides, or small avalanches on the roadway. Crews will be on standby in case a closure is needed.
CDOT will keep the pass open as long as possible, and if there is a safety closure, the news release states crews will continue to repair potholes on the road in areas with safe avalanche conditions.
Highway 40 saw two avalanches near Milepost 238 over the last two days, causing short closures both times. CDOT believes closures may be necessary Thursday afternoon due to avalanche conditions as well.
