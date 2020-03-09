BLM hosting public meeting on Sheep Mountain fuel reduction project

An air tanker drops retardant on the Church Park fire on Sunday afternoon west of Fraser near Sheep Mountain in 2016. The fuel reduction project hopes to reduce wildfire risk in the area.

Sky-Hi News file photo

The Bureau of Land Management is hosting a public meeting next week to discuss a fuel reduction project outside Fraser.

From 3 -5 p.m. on March 16, the BLM will provide information and answer questions on the Sheep Mountain Fuels Project at the Grand Fire Protection District #1 Station in Granby.

The project focuses on logging using traditional equipment in primarily dead lodgepole pine areas around Sheep Mountain, which is about five miles west of Fraser. Some logging would be done by hand.

Under the proposal, 162 acres of BLM land and 24 acres of private property would be managed.

The goal of the project is to facilitate healthy forest regeneration and reduce the available fuels for wildfires that could threaten private land and structures.