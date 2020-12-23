Bus service connecting Grand to Denver starts Jan. 1

The Bustang Route from Craig to Denver will include six stops in Grand County.

Courtesy CDOT

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional information about the bus schedule.

Winter Park, Fraser, Granby, Tabernash, Kremmling and Hot Sulphur Springs will be part of a daily bus route from Craig to Denver beginning Jan. 1.

In partnership with Greyhound, the Colorado Department of Transportation will begin providing service between Craig and Denver in the New Year.

Regularly scheduled stops, in addition to the six in Grand County, include Craig, Hayden, Steamboat Springs, Idaho Springs, the Denver Federal Center and Denver’s Union Station.

The route will operate daily including weekends and holidays with fares priced at 17 cents per mile. The entire route from Craig to Union Station will cost $34, while a ride from Granby to Union Station will be $13.

Tickets are half price for those over age 65, under 11 or disabled. Additional information on purchasing tickets is available at ridebustang.com.

According to the CDOT schedule, the ride from Craig to Denver Union Station will be a five hour journey.

The bus will arrive at 8:20 a.m. at 605 Park Ave. in Kremmling; 8:55 a.m. at US Highway 40 and First Avenue in Hot Sulphur Springs; and 8:55 a.m. at Mobile Gas, 945 W Agate Ave., in Granby. There will be a 15 minute rest stop in Granby before the bus continues on to Tabernash, arriving at 9:27 a.m. to US 40 and County Road 522E; 9:35 a.m. at the Fraser Amtrak station; and 9:50 a.m. at the Cooper Creek Transit Center in Winter Park.

The bus arrives at the Denver Federal Center at 11:06 a.m. and Denver Union Station at 11:20 a.m. The return leaves at 3:15 p.m. from Union Station, arriving at 4:52 p.m. in Winter Park; 5:03 p.m. in Fraser; 5:14 p.m. in Tabernash; 5:31 p.m. in Granby for another 15 minute rest stop; 6:01 p.m. in Hot Sulphur Springs; and 6:21 p.m. in Kremmling.

There will also be a flag stop — meaning the bus will only stop if a passenger indicates he or she wants to get on or off at that stop — in Parshall at US 40 and First Avenue.

Temporary blue and white Bustang Outrider signs will identify the bus stop location in each city or town along Highway 40.

According to a release from CDOT, the route will transition from Greyhound to Bustang Outrider sometime in early 2021. The partnership with Greyhound is meant to get the service up and running as soon as possible while final preparations for the Outrider route are made.