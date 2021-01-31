CDOT announces Bustang Outrider app

The Colorado Department of Transportation has launched a mobile app for both Bustang and Outrider services, including buying tickets.

With the mobile app, customers will have a contactless and cash-free way of purchasing tickets, which can be activated on the app and presented to the driver instead of a hard copy ticket.

“This new mobile app will make Outrider’s ticket purchasing process simpler, safer and more convenient,” said CDOT’s Director of Innovative Mobility Kay Kelly. “We’re looking forward to providing our passengers with a contactless and safe way to purchase their bus tickets anytime, anywhere.”

The app can be downloaded at the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Passengers will also still be able to pay for tickets in exact cash when boarding the bus.

In addition, Outrider is also offering a text update service, which sends real-time alerts about delays, detours, cancellations and schedule changes, without needing internet. To sign up for text alerts, go to ridebustang.com/text-outrider, or text “outrider” to 833-711-0252.

CDOT began its Outrider route from Craig to Denver, with stops in Kremmling, Hot Sulphur Springs, Granby, Tabernash, Fraser and Winter Park, on Jan. 1.

For more information, go to ridebustang.com/fares-tickets.