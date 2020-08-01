Challenges add to fun during 32nd annual Granby Gut Buster (photos)

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Granby Gut Buster looked a bit different this year, but that didn’t stop 72 runners from coming out for this year’s 5K.

A 32-year tradition, the Gut Buster started and finished at town hall with runners going up and down Granby’s steep hill in between. This year, the race was not timed and runners set off in one minute waves.

While the race didn’t see as many runners as previous years — last year had more than 100 participants — Recreation Director Julie Martin said she was pleased with the turn out, considering the circumstances.

“We were hoping to get 50!” she said of participants.

The race featured optional challenges at every mile marker, including hula-hooping and a pingpong ball target contest. Those who completed the challenges received extra prizes.

It was a bit more spread out than previous 5Ks, but runners seemed pleased to join in on the gut-busting tradition.