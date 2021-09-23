Changes coming to East Grand school board

The East Grand School District board is represented through director districts, with each board member representing a different part of the school district. Three districts could be seeing new representation in the coming months due to an appointment and the upcoming election.

East Grand School District/Courtesy photo

The East Grand school board will soon look different with an upcoming election and appointment.

The six-person school board is elected using director districts, meaning each seat represents a different part of the East Grand School District. Three of the seats are up for election this November, and another seat has just been filled via an appointment.

The board named Becky Jacobson to fill the seat of former Board President Ed Raegner, who had to step down after it was discovered that his home is just outside the boundaries for District 4. District 4 sits in the southeast tip of the county, covering the Fraser and Winter Park areas east of US Highway 40.

Districts 2, 3 and 6 are up for re-election, but the date has passed to file to run for the board. For District 2, the part of the school district covering Fraser and Winter Park west of US 40, incumbent Chris Raines is the only person running this election.

District 3 represents the Tabernash area west of US 40 up to Lake Granby west of US Highway 34, and incumbent Board Vice President Angel Higginbotham will be term-limited out. Two people are running for this position, Raegner and Debbie Relyea.

As for District 6, which covers Grand Lake and the surrounding areas, neither incumbent Shaul Hagen or anyone else is running. After the elections are over, the seat will become vacant and the sitting board will have to appoint someone.

East Grand Superintendent Frank Reeves added that with the census redistricting, there’s a good chance the lines dictating the board member districts will change slightly. He expects the Grand Lake boundaries to shrink slightly due to the reduction in population there.

The sitting board could appoint a new board member for District 3 before or after adopting the upcoming census changes.