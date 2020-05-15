Choosing, maintaining resistive tubing at home

With so many clients supplementing their exercise programs at home, the use of resistive tubing has increased exponentially. With this increase in use, it seemed prudent to discuss how to choose the correct type of resistance as well as the maintenance and care once purchased. The tubing you choose for each exercise needs to be of the appropriate length and gauge to be an effective means of external resistance. And, like any other fitness tool, it needs to be cleaned, maintained, and replaced when it has become unusable. Prior to beginning any exercise program, consult your physician.

Choosing Tips

• Regardless of whether it is tubing or any other external form of resistance, choosing the appropriate level of resistance for each exercise and body part is essential to ensure safety and effectiveness.

• Remember that every manufacturer has their own unique increment progression and usually chooses colors to delineate the level of resistance. Therefore, avoid assuming that all green tubing will be light resistance—it may or may not be depending upon the manufacturer. Check out the length of the tubing and the thickness. In general, the longer/thinner the tubing, the lighter the resistance and the thicker/shorter the tubing the heavier the resistance.

• For smaller muscle groups, such as the deltoids (i.e. shoulders), you will probably choose a longer/lighter gauge tubing. Smaller muscles are generally not as strong as their bigger counterparts which means that the resistance level will need to be lighter.

Maintaining Tips

• First, always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for use and care as this usually provides you with valuable guidelines.

• Beyond those guidelines, regularly clean your tubing with warm soapy water, rinse and then dry it thoroughly.

• Store tubing from a hanging position if possible. Avoid throwing the tubing into a box as this may lead to nicks in the tubing and leads to the tubing sticking together. And, the old “baby powder” in the tubing box to prevent the tubing from sticking, makes a huge mess, so avoid it—hang it instead!

Jackie Wright is the owner/manager of Mountain Life Fitness in Granby. She may be reached at her website at http://www.mtnlifefitness.com and her email at jackie@mtnlifefitness.com.