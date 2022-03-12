Coloradans will now automatically be charged $29 for a state parks pass when they register their cars

Lake Pueblo State Park, shown here in a March 5, 2022 photo, features 60 miles of shoreline and 10,000 acres of land.

Mike Sweeney, Special to The Colorado Sun

Colorado’s Parks and Wildlife Commission on Wednesday approved a $29 price for the new Keep Colorado Wild Pass. The pass, which will be part of every vehicle registration in the state unless drivers choose to opt out, could generate more than $54 million a year for Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s 43 state parks.

“A historic day,” commission chairwoman Carrie Hauser said after the unanimous vote approving the $29 price tag.

The Keep Colorado Wild Pass was created in 2021 with legislation intended to increase revenue for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Starting in 2023, license plate renewals will include an annual state parks pass, with an option to not pay the $29 fee if drivers choose. The agency, which does not use taxpayer dollars, says the extra revenue will help manage record visitation, which hit 17 million individual visits in 2020, up from 14.7 million in 2019 and 12.3 million in 2011.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission spent the last year debating and studying a price for the pass, with the legislation limiting the price to not more than half the fee of today’s $80 to $120 annual state parks vehicle pass.

Read the full story at http://www.coloradosun.com .