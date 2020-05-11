Colorado to begin reopening state campgrounds Tuesday

Don’t expect anything like last year’s camping trips, but Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has indicated Colorado Parks and Wildlife will start reopening campgrounds at state parks on Tuesday.

“We know Coloradans have been anxious to get back to extended stays in our beautiful state parks, but it’s important to be able to open camping safely,” Polis said Monday at the state capitol.

During his remarks, the governor explained state health officials would begin working with individual counties, taking into account local public health orders, to begin implementing reopening plans for camping and start taking reservations at state parks as soon as Tuesday.

Polis also warned campers their trips “may look very different from what (they) might be used to.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Per the governor’s guidance, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the agency will begin working with counties that are open and willing to receive visitors to reopen state parks immediately.

The agency emphasized that it will look for a phased approach and only reopen parks with county coordination. Also, CPW said that some parks could have limited facilities once reopened while others could remain closed based on local needs.

As part of the COVID-19 restrictions, campers are now being asked to bring their own meals, fill up on gas before leaving home, bring their own cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items, and to wear masks when out in public, among many other things.

In fact, other CPW guidelines tell campers to plan as if they “are going to the moon,” as the agency warns them they must have a reservation.

For more info or to make camping reservations, go to cpwshop.com.