Countywide evacuation map created to assist in emergencies

A countywide evacuation map was created to be used during emergencies to quickly identify which areas are affected.

Courtesy GCSO

When the East Troublesome Fire raged across Grand County last October, thousands of people were evacuated from the US Highway 34 corridor in 90 minutes, thanks in part to the preparation of evacuation maps.

On Wednesday, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the county’s other emergency agencies, released a countywide evacuation map that will be utilized in emergencies going forward.

The map can be viewed at http://www.co.grand.co.us/evacmap . The county is split into lettered and numbered parcels and county officials are urging residents to get familiar with the map and find which evacuation area their address is in.

“Following last year’s fires we recognized the need to have predefined evacuation areas that will expedite the process of getting our citizens evacuated in a safe and efficient manner,” Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said. “The evacuation map is a proactive step as we continue to learn from last year’s events and prepare for the future.”

Online, the map will change color to represent the different stages of evacuation. Green indicates no evacuation orders, yellow means pre-evacuation orders and red conveys evacuation orders.

This map replaces evacuation maps used during previous fires, including last year’s East Troublesome and Williams Fork fires.

In an emergency, responders will reference specific areas and send notifications through CodeRED, Grand County’s cellular emergency notification system. For more information on how to sign up to receive CodeRED alerts visit http://www.GCEmergency.com .