 Crews respond to house fire, explosion in Grand Lake | SkyHiNews.com
Crews respond to house fire, explosion in Grand Lake

Tracy Ross
The Grand Lake Fire Department, Grand Fire and the Grand County Sheriff’s Department are responding to a house fire in Grand Lake which started this morning and involved an explosion, say neighbors.
Grand Lake Fire Department crews are working to extinguish a house fire on County Road 4454 in Grand Lake, which, according to a neighbor, started at approximately 7:20 this morning. Jules Zane, who lives behind the house, said his wife was making breakfast when she saw flames coming out some of the house’s windows. A few moments later, they heard an explosion inside the house. Zane said the house burned “extremely fast” and by the time Grand Lake FD arrived, it was a three-story fire. No word yet if the house was occupied. Grand Lake Fire is being assisted by Grand Fire and the Sheriff’s Department. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

