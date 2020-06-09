DMV to offer appointments for driver’s licenses, tests

Grand County’s Department of Motor Vehicles will begin offering appointments for driver’s tests and licenses starting Saturday after a temporary pause of the services due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In March, the county building was closed to the public in a response to the coronavirus pandemic, which meant county services, including the DMV, were only available online and over the phone. However, the building reopened to the public on May 18.

County Clerk Sarah Rosene said during that time driver’s tests and licenses were not available, but residents will soon be able to schedule appointments to access those services.

Appointments for driver’s tests will be available starting Saturday and licenses will be available starting June 22.

License renewals can also be done online for eligible drivers, which Colorado expanded to include people over 65 during the pandemic.

To make an appointment at the Grand County DMV in Hot Sulphur Springs, call 970-725-3063.