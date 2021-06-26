Dozens turn out to support Grand County Pride Day

A different kind of rainbow popped out between the rainstorms on Saturday in Fraser.

Grand County Pride Day made its presence known as a group of more than 70 people marched alongside US Highway 40 decked out in rainbows for a solidarity walk while cars drove by honking in support.

As far as organizer Emily Gold knows, this is the first well-organized Pride celebration in Grand County aside from a few smaller events that drew some ire in the early 2000s.

“We’re really, really excited to bring it back because the community support we’ve received has just been massive,” Gold said. “We feel really confident about what we’re doing this year.”

What started out as an idea to throw a party at Fisher’s Bar grew into a daylong event on Saturday to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community after a Facebook post garnered a huge outpouring of support. People and businesses threw resources behind the idea and within a few days the first ever Grand County Pride Day was born.

“I don’t know if you can call it a miracle or just the right time at the right place,” Gold said.

Gold has heard from a number of people in the community who never thought they’d be able to attend such an event in Grand County as well as parents of children in the LGBTQ+ community excited to show their support.

“The kind of stuff that will make you cry,” Gold said. “The town has been really thirsty for something like this. There’s lot going on in the community right now.”

The event’s other organizer, Jen Gold (no relation to Emily Gold), took a head count as the solidarity walk made its way back to Fisher’s Bar for games and lives music. Counting 76 people of all ages, Jen Gold — also known as DJ Jen G — said it was wonderful to see so much support.

“I think it’s a testament to our community and it shows we are open to all people,” Jen Gold said. “We’ve got people honking too, that’s got to put us into the 200s. I think it shows support and positivity and tolerance, and that’s exactly what we need right now.”

Emily Gold said conversations have already begun for next year’s event, along with the possibility of forming some sort of nonprofit to do outreach and bring more LGBTQ+ events to the community.