In the schools: East Grand returns with smiling students (even under masks)

Courtesy EGSD

Great Happenings this week in East Grand Schools:

• We want to thank our students and parents for their patience and support these first few weeks. We know that these continue to be trying times and we’ll continue to work to provide the best education possible for our students.

• We have seen more smiles (even under masks) from adults and students these past two weeks than we have seen in the past five months combined.

• The first two weeks back at the middle school have flown by! It’s been so great seeing the kids in person, even if things look different than they ever have.

We wear masks, sanitize tables, wash our hands, have one-way hallways, and keep our distance from each other. But we also have great class discussions, eat together outside, engage in new learning, build relationships, and play our instruments.

Even though it’s a weird new world, let’s embrace the weird and make 2020 a memorable year!

• Here is a huge shout out to Kristen McGuan and the entire kitchen staff for putting together amazing lunches for our students and staff! This week’s roast beef wrap was delicious!

• GES second-graders were super excited to finish up their clay treasure pots that they had just started as first-graders in March of last school year.

• MPHS has started making their daily announcements. They can be found by searching for Middle Park High School announcements on Youtube. They are entertaining and informative.

• First-graders at Granby Elementary are enjoying being back in school with their friends and teachers. They are enjoying several activities that grow their relationships within their classroom cohort. Students notice small differences like travel paths, washing their hands a lot, and how they get to school. First-graders know that it is going to be a great year!

• Thank you to our wonderful community partner at Winter Park Dental. Due to their generous donation of safety supplies, MPHS students and staff are well protected. We appreciate their support!

• Fifth-graders at FVE Saved Frank on Tuesday, a growth mindset activity involving a gummy worm, PFD (lifesaver), and a capsized boat (cup). Students talked about the problem and the solution. Through creativity and teamwork they were able to save Frank. Then they got to eat him.

• EGMS cross country is up and running. We currently have 42 kids on the roster. We will host a home meet at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.

• A big shout out to our custodians who are sanitizing our buildings daily, deep sanitizing weekly, keeping hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies for classrooms on hand for teachers, providing extra masks for kids who forget them, etc. They have taken on a much larger responsibility and we thank them.

• On Wednesday, the Incident Command Team for the Williams Fork Fire did an hourlong presentation for all fourth and fifth-graders in the county. With the snow, it allowed them time to spend with our students. We thank our firefighters for keeping us safe and for enriching our education.

• Finley and Josie Vella set up a Kool Aid stand this summer. When asked what they were raising money for, they said it was for their school. They donated their money to the FVE PAC. As you can imagine a kool aid stand in a neighborhood in Tabernash doesn’t get much traffic, but they were able to make $18! Great work Finley and Josie and thank you for your donation.