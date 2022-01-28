EGMS Nordic competes at Gold Run

The East Grand Middle School Nordic Ski Team traveled to Summit County on Saturday to compete in a 3K state skiing race, preparing for their home ski meet this afternoon at Snow Mountain Ranch.

For the girls, Peyton Fosha finished the Summit County race in second place, trailing a Steamboat Springs skier by only 16 seconds. She skied the 3K course in 11 minutes and 25 seconds.

Other top skiers for the East Grand girls were Quinn Miller in eighth place (13:02); Chloe Seppala in 10th (13:51); Riley Piller, 11th (14:04); Addison Ludwig, 13th (14:19); Sydney Conroy, 18th (14:52); Hayden Kielley, 19th (14:59); Morgan Spiewak, 21st (15:13); Corinne Schmanke, 28th (18:35); Reese Avila, 29th (19:58); Peyton Anderson, 31st (21:18); and Chantel Doney, 33rd (24:15).

The girls tied for second in the event with Lake County.

For the boys, Jackson Pacocha was the top Cub skier, taking 10th place with a time of 12:58. Jackson’s brother, Max Pacocha, was the next East Grand Middle School skier in 14th place with a time of 13:20.

Other top East Grand Middle School skiers for the boys were Owen McCay, 31st (16:20); Zachariah Callerman, 33rd (17:50); Barrett Acker, 37th (19:05); Lucas Williams, 43rd (30:47); and Alister Blaser, 44th (33:17).

Members of the community were invited to watch the race at Snow Mountain Ranch on Friday starting at 2 p.m. Top middle school skiers from across the state competed.