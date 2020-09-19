In the schools: First-graders consider if they were principal

Great Happenings in East Grand Schools the week of Sept. 18

• First-grade students at Fraser Valley Elementary love being able to write in their journals each day. Recently, they wrote about the rules they would create if they were principal of the school.

• Granby Elementary students are enjoying the new “sensory sidewalk” around the bus loop at the school. This sidewalk allows students to use energy, be creative and focus while completing the course.

• Middle Park High School Catering/FCCLA is doing a pilot test on “home cooked” meals to be picked up on Thursday. The test is being conducted solely with high school staff to give students an opportunity to work out kinks in their planning before offering it on a larger scale. All of the current catering students have completed ServSafe Foodhandler certification training. This week’s offering is a meatloaf dinner that feeds four to five for $20, and the program has received a total of 10 orders for the week.

• The Middle Park High School government class is adapting to COVID-19. In the past, students review, research and cast a verdict on four different case studies that were actual court cases in Grand County.

Students would then present their verdicts to Judge Catanzarite and Judge Hoak, who were responsible for the original rulings. After the presentations, a lively discussion would ensue that involved many of the different ideals that are enumerated in the Constitution of the United States.

Although the judges will not be in class this year, they will be available to students online after their presentations. It will be an exercise in using instructional technology to collaborate with local and national resources as we continue to find new ways to engage students in the learning process.

• Fifth-graders at Fraser Valley Elementary are working on creating individual class videos that showcase each part of SOAR (safety, ownership, attitude, and respect).

In order to promote school spirit, we are also leading the whole school in our SOAR chant during the video announcements. Instead of presenting the skits during an all-school assembly, the videos will be shown via Google Meet during our special Thursday video announcements with Dr. Chamberlin.

• Laura Veenstra, librarian at FVE built a BookBus to use when taking books out to the classrooms.

• East Grand Middle School’s eighth-grade band is rehearsing outside and appreciating the sunshine. The band program is off to a great start and students are improving daily.