Fishing Report: It’s a good time for catching brown trout at night

These trout were caught last week in Lake Granby.

Courtesy Fishing with Bernie

Lake Levels Williams Fork: 7,802.12 feet (7,811 full) Green Mountain: 7,919.55 feet (7,950) Lake Granby: 8,270.94 feet (8,277)

Here is this week’s Grand County fishing report.

Williams Fork: Water capacity is 86%. Ramp hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Surface temp is holding at 57 degrees.

The lake trout bite is strong until midday. Look for mixed age groups at 70-80 feet. They’re hitting tubes, grubs and spoons tipped with sucker meat on the bottom.

Northern pike are slow, but the persistent angler working a slow to medium retrieve may hook up.

Rainbow fishing is slow around the campgrounds. Bottom fishing the deeper drop-offs may produce a few fish. Kokanee trolling is slow due to lack of population, but a few red bodied fish are being caught at 40 feet.

Grand Lake: Water temp 54 degrees, and the bite has been good. Lake trout are spawing in 30-45 feet of water. Look for spawning fish on rocky humps and rocky shorelines. Spoons and small plastics tipped with sucker meat have produced most of the lakers.

Lake Granby: Brown trout fishing at night is getting very good. Floating minnow baits and large bushy flies are catching some nice fish. The key is to find them.

Gravel areas on wind swept shorelines have been key for us. Lake trout continue their migration to the spawning areas. The bite has been good on small grubs and spoons tipped with sucker meat.

There are very few salmon in Columbine Bay, and please remember that it shuts down to fishing at midnight on Sept. 30.

The fishing report is brought to you by Fishing with Bernie. Bernie Keefe and his team have been fishing guides in Grand County for more than 25 years. For more, http://www.FishingWithBernie.com.