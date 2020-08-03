Fishing Report: Small jigs with sucker meat a good bet for lake trout

Here this week’s Grand County fishing report.

Grand Lake: Fishing is slow as high temperatures and fishing pressure have made the bite tough. Lake trout are hanging in 30-60 feet of water. Small jigs tipped with sucker meat worked slowly on the bottom have produced most of the lakers.

The best chance for rainbows and browns is at first light until the sun hits the water. After the sun hits the water, throwing some bait in 10-20 feet of water has produced a few fish.

Williams Fork: Water capacity is 98%. Ramp hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Surface temp is 65 degrees warming to 67 in the main body.

The lake trout bite is up and down. One day the bite will be good, but then the next it’s slow. The bite does drop off around 11 a.m. but seems to pick up again about 3 p.m.

Jigging small grubs or tubes tipped with sucker meat in 80-90 feet of water will produce some light bites. Bottom fishing with bait for rainbows around the campground bays has slowed, but a few are still being caught.

Casting the inlet with small spinners, spoons or flies early and late in the day should produce some hits. Due to lack of population, Kokanee trolling is slow, but a few 4-year-olds are being caught in 40-50 feet.

You will pick up young lake trout while trolling for Kokes. Northern pike are still slow, but they are more active than they’ve been in the past. Casting the shallow west bays is your best bet.

Lake Granby: Rainbows and browns are getting tough fishing from the bank. A few are being caught early and late in the day. Trollers are landing a few rainbows using minnow style baits over deep water.

Lake trout are continuing their migration into deeper water and getting a little pickier on what they are willing to eat. Small grubs, spoons tipped with sucker meat are still catching a few each day.

The fishing report is brought to you by Fishing with Bernie. Bernie Keefe and his team have been fishing guides in Grand County for more than 25 years. For more, http://www.FishingWithBernie.com.