Forest Service announces developed recreation sites to start reopening in June

The Arapaho National Recreation Area opened boating ramps to the public May 15 and plans to reopen developed recreation sites in June.

Officials at the US Forest Service announced they would begin reopening some developed recreation sites in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Medicine-Bow Routt National Forests after May 31.

The USFS order rescinds the developed recreation site closure and fire restrictions on May 20, but gives local managers control over reopening and restrictions.

The Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests will begin opening developed recreation sites after May 31, but fire restrictions remain in place.

The Medicine-Bow Routt National Forests also plan to open developed recreation sites after May 31, as conditions allow. Fire restrictions are not in effect.

Recreation sites, including campgrounds, developed trailheads and picnic sites, on national forest property in the Rocky Mountain Region closed in April after Gov. Jared Polis’ stay at home executive order.

To check open sites at the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests go to http://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/arp/alerts-notices/?cid=FSEPRD719034 and for Medicine-Bow Routt National Forests go to http://www.fs.usda.gov/detailfull/mbr/alerts-notices/?cid=fseprd719205&width=full.