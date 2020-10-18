Fran Finnigan Memorial Fund raises over $5K for Grand County EMS
A longtime Winter Park family has donated over $5,000 to Grand County EMS after collecting donations in the name of the late Frances “Fran” Finnigan.
Fran, along with her husband Dennis, moved to Winter Park in 1999. She died on Aug. 31 from a traumatic brain injury.
Previously, Fran worked at Fireside Market, where she loved to interact with local EMS staff, who referred to her as “Grandma Fran,” according to her family.
The Finnigans created a memorial fund for Fran after her passing, which raised $5,250 for Grand County EMS.
Aside from Fran’s personal relationship to many EMS employees, the family decided EMS should receive the money because they helped treat Fran’s traumatic brain injury initially and her grandson, Eddie Connolly, studied to become an EMT through the organization’s classes.
“The staff were professional, knowledgeable and caring,” Fran’s family wrote in an email to Sky-Hi News.
Fran’s grandson Eddie and her husband Dennis presented the money from the fund to EMS on Friday.
“The Finnigan family wants to thank all Grand County residents who donated funds,” the family wrote in the email.
Grand County EMS Captain Audrey Jennings said the money would go toward cold weather protective gear to protect employees from the winter elements.
Jennings added that EMS is thankful for the Finnigan family and all who donated to the memorial fund. EMS Deputy Chief Allen Pulliam agreed.
“This is such an honor and greatly appreciated,” Pulliam said upon receiving the check Friday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User