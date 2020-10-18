Fran Finnigan Memorial Fund raises over $5K for Grand County EMS

Dennis Finnigan, center, and Eddie Connonlly, right, present Grand County EMS Deputy Chief Allan Pulliam and Captain Audrey Jennings with the Fran Finnigan Memorial Fund check.

Courtesy the Finnigan family

A longtime Winter Park family has donated over $5,000 to Grand County EMS after collecting donations in the name of the late Frances “Fran” Finnigan.

Fran, along with her husband Dennis, moved to Winter Park in 1999. She died on Aug. 31 from a traumatic brain injury.

Previously, Fran worked at Fireside Market, where she loved to interact with local EMS staff, who referred to her as “Grandma Fran,” according to her family.

The Finnigans created a memorial fund for Fran after her passing, which raised $5,250 for Grand County EMS.

Aside from Fran’s personal relationship to many EMS employees, the family decided EMS should receive the money because they helped treat Fran’s traumatic brain injury initially and her grandson, Eddie Connolly, studied to become an EMT through the organization’s classes.

“The staff were professional, knowledgeable and caring,” Fran’s family wrote in an email to Sky-Hi News.

Fran’s grandson Eddie and her husband Dennis presented the money from the fund to EMS on Friday.

“The Finnigan family wants to thank all Grand County residents who donated funds,” the family wrote in the email.

Grand County EMS Captain Audrey Jennings said the money would go toward cold weather protective gear to protect employees from the winter elements.

Jennings added that EMS is thankful for the Finnigan family and all who donated to the memorial fund. EMS Deputy Chief Allen Pulliam agreed.

“This is such an honor and greatly appreciated,” Pulliam said upon receiving the check Friday.