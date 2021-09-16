Fraser woman dies in accident involving car

A 37-year-old Fraser woman died after being run over by her own vehicle on Wednesday night.

The Grand County Coroner identified the woman as Angela Peppin on Thursday.

According to the Fraser Winter Park Police Department, around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, emergency personnel responded to the report of an accident on Fraser Avenue just west of US Highway 40.

Upon arrival, Peppin was found injured and laying next to her vehicle. According to police, she was initially conscious and alert but became unresponsive while enroute to a medical facility. CPR was initiated but she was declared dead at the hospital.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that Peppin had parked facing east on Fraser Avenue and exited the vehicle while leaving it in reverse instead of park. Peppin then walked behind the car, at which point an acquaintance told her that the vehicle was moving backward.

Peppin tried to stop the vehicle, but was unable to do so. She fell and the car backed over the top of her. An acquaintance at the scene then put the vehicle in park and called 911.

While the investigation is still in its early stages, police said alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. An autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death is pending.

Grand County EMS, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County Coroner’s Office and the Colorado State Patrol assisted at the scene.