Granby on path to finish sidewalk to City Market

The unfinished path to City Market, known as the “halfway pathway,” might finally reach its destination.

Granbg trustees approved moving forward with the project Tuesday. The path currently goes from Kaibab Park to the Grand Elk Golf Course maintenance building, but couldn’t be completed a few years ago due to funding issues.

The plan needs to be updated with Colorado Department of Transportation specs before it can move forward, and that would cost $40,000.

The project has an estimated cost of $1.4 million, but the town manager said up to half of that could come from grants and other sources of funding.

There is enough town money for the initial processes, and the town plans to budget further steps in 2022 with a goal of completing the project next year.

In other business:

• Town attorney Scott Krob informed trustees the town has received an omnibus development agreement from the new owner of Granby Ranch, detailing how the developer wants to build out the area with a number of changes to pre-existing agreements.

“I don’t really want to prejudice you in your review of it, but it’s very favorable to the developer and not very favorable to the town,” Krob said.

Krob added that Granby Ranch representatives don’t want to reimburse the town for legal and engineering review, which Krob believes the developer is responsible for based on previous agreements.

Trustees agreed that town staff should wait to review the document until Granby Ranch agrees to reimburse for those costs.

The proposed agreement, which is not yet public, will be discussed in executive session at an upcoming town meeting.

• The board approved moving forward with a water rates study across three of the town’s water service areas, including North, South and Moraine Park. It would not include the West Service area, as town staff is still working with Sun Communities on a few issues.

The budgeted amount for the rate study was $50,400, but the total bid was $93,500. Supplemental appropriation will be needed to get started, but the project will likely roll over into 2022 and could receive additional budgeted funding at that time.

• The board discussed putting out a request for qualifications to explore changing the town’s three main contractors, which are town engineer SGM, town attorney Krob Law, and IT services SMSB. Town staff said the current contractors have been doing a good job and did not recommend moving forward with this idea. Trustee Natascha O’Flaherty motioned to put out an request for quotes for town attorney and IT services, but there was no second and the motion died.

• An agreement with the Metro Down Payment Assistance program was tabled after representatives of the group asked trustees to wait before moving forward.

MetroDPA, which offers homeowners a way to obtain down payments they might not otherwise be able to finance, is also working with the county. The representatives said they wanted to address all of the county’s concerns before putting any local agreements in place, so they asked the board to wait until further details are worked out.

• Trustees proclaimed Aug. 29 Betty Cranmer Day in honor of the longtime Granby resident’s 100th birthday.

• The board OK’d a special event liquor permit for the Public Lands Day picnic on Sept. 25 in Polhamus Park.

• The trustees agreed to five stipulations related to two water cases with Sun River Run Ranch and opposing parties.