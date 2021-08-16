Granby Ranch Ski Patrol to host golf tournament fundraiser

The Granby Ranch Ski Patrol is hosting its 5th annual charity golf tournament to benefit the volunteer group.

This year’s tournament will start at 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Granby Ranch golf course. The tournament will be four-person teams playing scramble with standard scoring and no handicaps.

Teams must sign-up by Sept. 4. Individuals or incomplete teams can sign-up and will be paired together for the tournament. Entry is $400 per team or $100 per person, which includes green fees, range balls, drinks, appetizers and prizes.

The top three teams will win cash prizes and there will also be prizes for three hole contests.

Entry information and the registration form can be found on the Granby Ranch Ski Patrol Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/granbyranchvolunteerskipatrol/ .

Mail the registration form and payment to Granby Ranch Volunteer Ski Patrol c/o Steve Conrad 754 Briar Haven Drive Castle Pines, Colorado 80108 or email patrol@granbyranchvolunteerskipatrol.org .

For more information, email patrol@granbyranchvolunteerskipatrol.org or call Steve Conrad at 720-320-1772.