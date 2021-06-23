Granby renews permit for Reclamation Ridge

Reclamation Ridge’s conditional use permit for gravel mining will extend for another two years.

The operation is based in an industrial area, which must receive a permit from the town to conduct gravel mining operations as it is not a use by right. The company asked for a 10-year extension from the Granby trustees, but the board was reluctant to extend the permit that far out.

Neighbors near the mine have previously pushed back against the request, asking the town to outright deny the permit.

During discussions, the consultant representing Reclamation Ridge, Steve O’Brian, argued that some of the uses in the conditional use permit were actually uses by right, including wholesale transactions. Trustees worried about the impacts this would have on the neighborhood, but it was uncertain if the town could regulate it due to its aged master plan and unclear code.

The town is currently in the process of updating its master plan, which staff said could help define what Granby sees for the future of that and all neighborhoods in the town. A clarified vision for the town could give trustees better standing to deny the permit two years from now if they feel it does not fit the planned characteristics of the area.

There was some disagreement between trustees and the property owner about what constituted industrial use or mining. The update could also flesh out definitions in the town code, so that questions about the differences in industrial use and mining could be better addressed.

The board unanimously approved the conditional use permit with the requirement that it be signed by 5 p.m. July 2. If the owner does not sign the permit by that date, it will be denied.

In other business:

• Trustees held a workshop on a possible ordinance to tighten regulations on shipping containers, which currently do not have to go through a permitting process. The board was split about how strict the ordinance should be, but staff will returned with a more specific draft ordinance for discussion.

• The board heard a presentation from the Engaged Citizens for a Healthier Grand County on their proposal to create a board of health for the county separate from the commissioners.

• Trustees unanimously approved a proposal to study improvements on Agate Avenue. The project will cost up to $10,250, which is budgeted. The hope is the work will help develop next steps for possible traffic initiatives on main street along with a better understanding of the infrastructure needs under the road.

• The board tabled an ordinance that would authorize the town code officer to assist in inspection and enforcement of certain minor violations of building codes. Staff was directed to ensure these changes have been communicated to the building inspector and fire department.

• The board entered executive session related to negotiations for the new police chief and directed staff to extend an offer. The town has not yet announced the name of their selection.

• The trustees adopted a procurement policy for town purchases, which includes guidelines for local preferences.

• As the liquor licensing authority, the board approved the transfer of an ownership license from former Granby Ranch owner GP Granby Amenities to GR Operations, a subsidiary of GR Terra, the new owner of the ski and golf resort.

• Trustees approved a revision to the subdivision improvement agreements concerning the new O’Reilly Auto Parts being built next to the Dollar General. Infrastructure was not already in place on this property, and this revisions requires a performance guarantee on newly installed infrastructure.