Granby to select new police chief

Dave Shaffer



Granby trustees are expected to announce the town’s new police chief at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Dave Shaffer has been selected by the board to take on the role, according to an employment agreement attached to the upcoming meeting’s board packet. His first day is slated for Aug. 23.

Shaffer currently serves as deputy chief of operational support and professional standards in Champaign, Illinois. According the Champaign police website, Shaffer began his law enforcement career in 1991 and has been with the Champaign police since 1998.

Roles Shaffer has held within the department include patrol officer, member of a departmental proactive community policing team, an assignment as inspector with the Illinois State Police Drug Enforcement Unit, patrol sergeant, patrol lieutenant and investigations lieutenant. He has been deputy chief since November 2017.

Shaffer’s salary will be $100,000, according to the contract. Trustees must vote to approve the employment contract with Shaffer before the position becomes official.

Granby’s former police chief, Jim Kraker, left the department at the beginning of this year. Stg. Jonathan Stark has served as interim chief for the past seven months.