Granby’s Dollar General now open

Granby's newest retail business is now up and running.

The recently constructed Dollar General, located on Highway 40 in downtown Granby's far western edge, opened its doors to customers Wednesday afternoon last week. Though the start of operations Dec. 6 was a "soft opening," wherein the store was informally opened for business as the establishment continues getting shelves stocked, supply chains secured and, hopefully, staffing needs fully filled.

Last week's soft opening was a prelude to a more formal grand opening event the publicly traded corporation is planning for its new Grand County location, expected some time around New Years.

Construction of the new 9,100 square foot building began in August. The building sits between Java Lava and NAPA Auto Parts on the south side of Highway 40 in the space previously occupied by the Frontier Motel. Construction progressed throughout the fall and construction crews were pouring concrete for the future parking lot in late October.

Officials from Dollar General's corporate offices previously told Ski-Hi News they anticipated somewhere between six to 10 individuals to be employed at the Granby store.

All hiring for Dollar General is done online through the company's website, http://www.dollargeneral.com.