Grand County Commissioner Kris Manguso resigns to take role of community development director
Kristen Manguso has resigned from her role as Grand County District 3 county commissioner after accepting the role of Grand County community development director.
Manguso joined the Board of County Commissioners in 2014 after serving as the county’s planning director for eight years. Prior to coming to Grand County, Manguso served in the U.S. Air Force for six years. In November 2021, she told the Sky-Hi News that after serving eight years as a county commissioner, she would not seek a third and final term on the Grand County board.
The Grand County Community Development Department consists of three divisions: planning and zoning, building and sanitation, and geographic information systems. The department advises the Board of County Commissioners on matters relating to the physical, economic and social development of the county.
During a phone call with the Sky-Hi News, Manguso said she took the development director position to help alleviate the department of its “struggle with historical knowledge” and to get the “great people there trained up.”
