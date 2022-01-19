Grand County Habitat for Humanity taking applications for homes

The Habitat for Humanity of Grand County work crew poses at the newest house in Hot Sulphur Springs, which should be complete in the coming weeks. Michael Bunker, the homeowner, is third from the right in the black cap. Habitat for Humanity of Grand County is now taking applications for two new homes.

Martin Smith/Habitat for Humanity

The Grand County chapter of Habitat for Humanity is currently taking applications for the two new homes to be constructed by 2023 in Hot Sulphur Springs.

Volunteers for Habitat for Humanity plan to begin construction on the two new homes on Nevada Street simultaneously this spring.

“The need for affordable housing in Grand County went from chronic to acute in the aftermath of COVID-19 and the 2020 East Troublesome fire,” Habitat Board President Martin J. Smith said. “Habitat’s dedicated volunteers and local contractors are stepping up their efficiency and effectiveness, and hope to complete two adjacent homes by spring 2023.”

Interested homeowners can start the application process by attending one of two Zoom meetings that will share details of the program. The Zoom meetings will be 6-7 p.m. on Feb. 3 and 10-11 a.m. on Feb. 5.

Habitat for Humanity qualifications • Be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident • Have a qualifying credit score and verifiable income • Have sufficient income to be able to pay a monthly mortgage payment. Habitat for Humanity of Grand County can consider applicants with income up to 80% of Grand County’s median income. (Approximately $4,206 per month for a family of two, or $5,252 for a family of four.) That means a Habitat partnership is a viable option for gainfully employed people such as firefighters, nurses, teachers, or other hard-working families in the county. • Live in housing conditions that are not adequate for your family’s needs • Have lived in Grand County for at least one year • Commit 200 hours of volunteer time (for each household member over the age of 18) to help Habitat volunteers on local home-building projects, or help with fundraising events and mailings

To get the Zoom information, contact Habitat for Humanity of Grand County Executive Director Lisa M. Cooper at 970-887-9138 or habitatgrandcounty@hotmail.com .

The remainder of the application will be due Feb. 18.

According to the nonprofit, selected homeowners typically work alongside local contractors and volunteers to help build their homes and pay an affordable mortgage.

Volunteers have already constructed two Habitat for Humanity homes on Nevada Street in Hot Sulphur Springs.