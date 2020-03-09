Grand County hoops teams fall in regional tourneys

Following stellar performances in their district tournaments, Grand County’s high school basketball teams ended their seasons on Friday with the boys and girls teams at both Middle Park and West Grand falling at regionals.

Seeded 24th in the state in Class 2A, the West Grand girls faced Rocky Ford in the Region 8 Tournament in Ignacio. In the game, the No. 9 seeded Meloneers came away with the victory, 54-25.

For the game, West Grand junior Emma Daly made two 3-pointers, as she led the Mustangs’ scoring with seven points, followed by sophomore Alex Schake, who had six points, 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Also on Friday, No. 5 seeded Fowler beat the No. 28 seeded West Grand boys 59-36 in the Class 2A Region 5 bracket. West Grand sophomore Jesus Dominguez led the Mustangs’ offense with 16 points.

For Middle Park, the boys ran into Eaton in the Class 3A tournament and fell 87-55. Eaton was seeded No. 13 while Middle Park came into the game with the No. 20 seed.

In the Class 3A girls tournament, the Panthers faced No. 8 Faith Christian, which won 48-32. Middle Park came into the game with the 25th seed.