Grand County Library District adds winter benefits

The Grand County Library District has some exciting perks for library card holders this winter.

This year, the libraries will offer one free day pass to Winter Park Resort per season. The pass can be requested through the library’s Access Grand program, and a paper voucher must be picked up from a Grand County library.

The voucher has to be presented at the ticket window to receive a day pass. It can be picked up 72 hours before the reservation date during library open hours, and one pass is available per day. Go to http://www.gcld.org/accessgrand to reserve a pass.

The libraries are also offering snowshoe check-outs for patrons. Each branch will offer a selection of Redfeather Snowshoes in six sizes, from 17 inches for those weighing up to 75 pounds up to 35/36 inches suitable for over 220 pounds.

Contact your library branch for more information on snowshoes.

Access Grand also offers day passes to YMCA-Snow Mountain Ranch that allow guests to explore their snowshoe and cross-country ski trails, along with passes to the Denver Butterfly Pavilion, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, many local recreation centers and much more.