Grand County Library District adds winter benefits
The Grand County Library District has some exciting perks for library card holders this winter.
This year, the libraries will offer one free day pass to Winter Park Resort per season. The pass can be requested through the library’s Access Grand program, and a paper voucher must be picked up from a Grand County library.
The voucher has to be presented at the ticket window to receive a day pass. It can be picked up 72 hours before the reservation date during library open hours, and one pass is available per day. Go to http://www.gcld.org/accessgrand to reserve a pass.
The libraries are also offering snowshoe check-outs for patrons. Each branch will offer a selection of Redfeather Snowshoes in six sizes, from 17 inches for those weighing up to 75 pounds up to 35/36 inches suitable for over 220 pounds.
Contact your library branch for more information on snowshoes.
Access Grand also offers day passes to YMCA-Snow Mountain Ranch that allow guests to explore their snowshoe and cross-country ski trails, along with passes to the Denver Butterfly Pavilion, Denver Botanic Gardens, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, many local recreation centers and much more.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Grand County Library District adds winter benefits
The Grand County Library District has some exciting perks for library card holders this winter.