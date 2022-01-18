Grand County police blotter, Jan. 9-15
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 177 calls from Jan. 9-15 while dispatchers answered 487 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.
Monday, Jan. 10
2:19 p.m. — A family was reported for panhandling at the intersection of Thompson Road and US Highway 40, but police were unable to locate them.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
4:13 p.m. — The reporting party was receiving death threats from an unknown phone number.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
12:38 a.m. — Police responded to a business on US Highway 40 in Granby for a man that was refusing to quiet down.
6:42 a.m. — A man had been sleeping in the lobby of a building on Sixth Street in Kremmling.
3:16 p.m. — A man was urinating in public on US Highway 40 in Winter Park.
7:29 p.m. — An officer responded to a noise complaint on Mountainside ? in Granby.
8 p.m. — Fifteen to 20 horses were on US Highway 40 in Kremmling.
Thursday, Jan. 13
7:52 a.m. — A silver SUV illegally passed a bus on US Highway 34 near Dillie Docks.
1:57 p.m. — Money was reported stolen from a bank account.
6:27 p.m. — Counterfeit money was reported at a business on Agate Avenue in Granby.
Friday, Jan. 14
8:04 a.m. — A man was sleeping in the bathroom of a business on US Highway 40 in Winter Park.
10 a.m. — Moose were reported on Agate Avenue and Jasper Avenue in Granby. Colorado Parks and Wildlife was notified.
These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.
