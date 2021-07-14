Grand County police blotter, July 4-10

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 371 calls from July 4-10 while dispatchers answered 810 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, July 4

11:01 a.m. — Two men with large horns were reported scaring horses in the Granby Fourth of July Parade.

4:14 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a dead horse off US Highway 40 near Devil’s Thumb Ranch that turned out to be a dead elk.

8:49 p.m. — Silver and black OHVs were reported in front of Daven Haven Lodge in Grand Lake.

9:28 p.m. — A campfire was reported on the beach in front of the Western Riviera Lodge in Grand Lake. Police responded and confirmed it was a propane fire, which is permitted in Stage 2 restrictions.

Monday, July 5

12:12 a.m. — A man was reported urinating near the gas pumps at a station on Agate Ave.

1:03 a.m. — A bear was reported in a trash can on Grand Avenue in Grand Lake.

10:05 a.m. — A driver hit a deer on US Highway 40 in Granby and police had to put the deer down due to its injuries.

Tuesday, July 6

12:13 p.m. — A leaf blower fell off a trailer driving on County Road 804 in Fraser.

1:24 p.m. — Multiple people were jumping off of the Rainbow Bridge in Grand Lake. When police responded, no one was on the bridge and people nearby were warned it’s illegal to jump off the bridge.

5:31 p.m. — Smoke was coming out of a building on US Highway 40 in Granby that was confirmed to be from a cooking incident. The kitchen was ventilated.

Wednesday, July 7

8:40 a.m. — Numerous wooden storage units were reported broken into from the Hi Country Haus in Winter Park with a number of items missing. Witnesses reported seeing a man with a gray and white dog in the area between midnight and 1 a.m.

1:27 p.m. — A man was panhandling and littering in front of a business on County Road 804 in Fraser.

6:52 p.m. — A man reported putting out a dumpster fire on Main Street in Winter Park and wanted the fire investigated.

8:57 p.m. — Officers issued a summons for a bonfire on County Road 6451 in Grand Lake.

Thursday, July 8

4:17 p.m. — A woman was reported driving a gray sprinter van on the ball fields and the town park in Hot Sulphur Springs multiple nights in a row.

Friday, July 9

12:41 p.m. — The owner of a cow rescued it from US Highway 40 in Granby.

Saturday, July 10

9:42 p.m. — A food truck generator on Twelfth Street in Kremmling was reported for making too much noise.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.