Grand County police blotter, June 20-26

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 302 calls from June 20-26 while dispatchers answered 629 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, June 20

12:18 a.m. — A cow was on the shoulder of US Highway 40 in Granby.

12:26 a.m. — Shots fired were reported on and off for an hour on County Road 8 in Fraser.

11:52 a.m. — A man panhandling was reportedly obstructing traffic on County Road 804 in Fraser.

4:18 p.m. — Children were reported playing on a rock that had a sign saying not to climb on it on Hancock Street in Grand Lake. Officers were unable to find the children.

Monday, June 21

1:09 p.m. — Illegal dumping at a construction dumpster on Leland Creek in Winter Park was reported to police.

Tuesday, June 22

8:39 p.m. — A horse was tied up at the entrance of the Kremmling Airport for half an hour, according to a reporting party. The owner returned to grab the horse around 9 p.m.

9:17 p.m. — A car hit and killed a deer on County Road 87 in Granby. Police removed the body from the road.

Wednesday, June 23

10:59 a.m. — A front license plate was reported stolen from a Ford Explorer on County Road 49 in Grand Lake.

Saturday, June 26

4:28 p.m. — A fraudulent Craigslist listing was reported for attempting to sell property on Van Anderson in Winter Park that was not owned by the lister.

5:10 p.m. — Two ATVs were speeding and driving recklessly on County Road 424 in Grand Lake.

9:42 p.m. — Around 40 people in the lobby of the Base Camp at Granby Ranch were reported for being very loud. Officers were able to contact around 10 people and warned them to quiet down, noting citations would be issued if the noise continued past 11 p.m.