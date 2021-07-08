Grand County police blotter, June 27-July 3

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 365 calls from June 27-July 3 while dispatchers answered 756 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.

Sunday, June 27

12:19 a.m. — Officers responded to loud music and noise coming from a wedding on Lake Kove in Grand Lake. The party agreed to quiet down.

6:25 a.m. — Cows were loose in the Grand Park Rec Center parking lot and wandering near US Highway 40 in Fraser.

1:55 p.m. — A dirt bike and ATV were reported racing each other on County Road 386 in Kremmling, but officers were unable to locate anyone.

Monday, June 28

3:33 p.m. — A truck was reported dragging a tire on US Highway 40 near Kremmling.

6:50 p.m. — Colorado Parks and Wildlfie responded to a report of a bear getting into trash bins and onto decks on County Road 309 in Parshall. The bear was chased to the end of town.

9:17 p.m. — A bonfire was reported on a back deck on County Road 4941 in Grand Lake. Officers determined it was a propane fire, which is allowed under the restrictions.

10:25 p.m. — Fireworks were reported nearby Mountainside ? in Granby.

Thursday, July 1

9:14 p.m. — Officers issued a summons for a campfire outside a house on Aspen ? in Hot Sulphur Springs.

Friday, July 2

12:54 p.m. — A Winter Park business reported that a former employee was continuing to use a company bank account to pay for personal utilities at a residence in Denver.

5:37 p.m. — A person reported being charged by a moose at the Granby Park. They weren’t injured and Colorado Parks and Wildlife was notified.

9:22 p.m. — Officers issued a summons for a campfire on County Road 84 in Tabernash.

Saturday, July 3

1:10 p.m. — A dog was stuck in a stream in Granby under some trees. Responders found him in a drainage ditch with only his head visible, but they were able to rescue the dog and reunit him with his owners.

10:18 p.m. — A bonfire was reported on County Road 8952 in Granby, but officers found it was a gas fireplace.

These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.