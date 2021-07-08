Grand County police blotter, June 27-July 3
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 365 calls from June 27-July 3 while dispatchers answered 756 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.
Sunday, June 27
12:19 a.m. — Officers responded to loud music and noise coming from a wedding on Lake Kove in Grand Lake. The party agreed to quiet down.
6:25 a.m. — Cows were loose in the Grand Park Rec Center parking lot and wandering near US Highway 40 in Fraser.
1:55 p.m. — A dirt bike and ATV were reported racing each other on County Road 386 in Kremmling, but officers were unable to locate anyone.
Monday, June 28
3:33 p.m. — A truck was reported dragging a tire on US Highway 40 near Kremmling.
6:50 p.m. — Colorado Parks and Wildlfie responded to a report of a bear getting into trash bins and onto decks on County Road 309 in Parshall. The bear was chased to the end of town.
9:17 p.m. — A bonfire was reported on a back deck on County Road 4941 in Grand Lake. Officers determined it was a propane fire, which is allowed under the restrictions.
10:25 p.m. — Fireworks were reported nearby Mountainside ? in Granby.
Thursday, July 1
9:14 p.m. — Officers issued a summons for a campfire outside a house on Aspen ? in Hot Sulphur Springs.
Friday, July 2
12:54 p.m. — A Winter Park business reported that a former employee was continuing to use a company bank account to pay for personal utilities at a residence in Denver.
5:37 p.m. — A person reported being charged by a moose at the Granby Park. They weren’t injured and Colorado Parks and Wildlife was notified.
9:22 p.m. — Officers issued a summons for a campfire on County Road 84 in Tabernash.
Saturday, July 3
1:10 p.m. — A dog was stuck in a stream in Granby under some trees. Responders found him in a drainage ditch with only his head visible, but they were able to rescue the dog and reunit him with his owners.
10:18 p.m. — A bonfire was reported on County Road 8952 in Granby, but officers found it was a gas fireplace.
These are a small number of the calls fielded by Grand County’s dispatchers, first-responders and law enforcement agencies. The police blotter was put together by the Sky-Hi News with information provided by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. It does not include any reports about alleged sexual assaults, child abuse, DUIs or domestic violence.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Grand County police blotter, June 27-July 3
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office fielded 365 calls from June 27-July 3 while dispatchers answered 756 calls for all first-responder agencies in the county.