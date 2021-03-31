Grand County promotes being an organ donor

Grand County commissioners have proclaimed April as Donate Life Month.

National Donate Life Month is observed every April to encourage Americans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors while honoring those who have saved lies through the gift of donation.

At the request of the Grand County clerk, the month is being acknowledged at the local level.

In Grand County, 77% of Driver’s License Office customers signed up to be donors in 2020 as compared to 68% of the state. Both are far above the national average of 58%.

In Colorado and Wyoming last year, 622 lies were saved through organ donation and transplantation. To learn move, visit http://www.DonateLife.net or http://www.DonorAlliance.org .