Grand County real estate, Dec. 20-26

Grand County’s real estate transactions Dec. 20-26 were worth more than $15.1 million combined.
• Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 1, Unit B-103 – Grand Park Development LLC to Todd and Heather Sanville, Nicholas Cartwright, $604,516
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 3309 – Diane Talarek to Andrew and Katrina Mittelstadt, $420,000
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 3304 – Deborah Burton to Nikki and Jerry Rupe, $284,900
• Coyote Creek at Winter Park Units 1 through 28 – ABW REOS LLC to Grand Land Company LLC, $1,875,000
• Silverado II Condo Unit 634, Bldg 6 – William and Kerstin Hunzicker to Daniel and Erin Cherry, $370,000
• Timberlane Heights Subdivision Lot 3, Block 5 – Jeffrey Hutchison to Jeffrey and Megan Casimir, $470,000
• Grand Lake Lot 9, Block 9 – Cabin Holdings LLC to Richard J Bottjer Living Trust and Sara Lynn Peyton Living Trust, $695,000
• East Mountain Filing 11, Lot 1: East Mountain Filing 11, Unit 1G – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to John and Heather Scambler, Patrick Duggan, Kristin Kleimann, $689,199
• Wildacres Subdivision Amended 2nd Flg, Lot 4, Block 6 – Rodney and Margaret Vernon to Ryan and Susan Sells, $829,000
• Shores of Shadow Mountain FP Lot 35 – Shores Shadow Mountain LLC to Jason and Jessica Becker, $90,000
• Arrow Condo Unit 204, Bldg 1 – Arrow Winter Park Inc to Austin and Jessica Davis, $614,000
• Reserve at Lakota Park Subdivision Lot 99 C – PMWP Development Company to Todd and Petra Mohr, $1,175,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Unit 4 6 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Bryan and Krista Horan, $178,000
• Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Block 8, Lots 1,2,3,4,5 Partial Legal – See Documents – Sherry and Gary Steuben to Susan and Robert Steuben Jr, $460,000
• East Mountain Filing 11, Lot 11; East Mountain Filing 11, Unit 11G – Rendezvous Homes LLC to Maggie Farrar Kenney, $718,468
• E J Vulgamotts 4th Addition Tabernash Lot 2, Block 1 – James Jake Sherwood Borofsky and Charlotte Renee Erickson to Kaitlyn Bellfi, $400,000
• East Mountain Filing 5, Lot 113 – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to David Miller and Sherry Anne Thompson Miller, $1,308,995
• Lakeside at Pole Creek Townhomes Unit 2 A – Christopher Rea and Lois Paretti to Ryan Padilla, $680,000
• Pole Creek Valley Subdivision Lot 57 – Todd and Danyel Schroeder to Amanda and Ashkan Angha, $688,500
• Perry L Miller Tracts Lots 47,48,49,50 – Charles and Ann Fuller to Ernest Keller, $285,000
• Alpine Park Subdivision Block 6, Lots 15,16,17,18 – Denise and Roger Hartman, Jill and Prescott Sutcliffe to Timothy and Amanda Liao, $535,000
• Beaver Village Flg #3, Bldg 20, Unit 104 – Geoffrey Thyne and Teresa Nealon to G Law Thyne and Melissa Elizabeth Davis Lorton, $319,600
• Columbine Lake Block 8, Lots 29,30 – Beverly Jean Keesen Trust and Allen Leroy Keesen Trust to Ellen and Nathan Kempton IV, Freeman Sink, $697,990
• Mountain Shadows Estates 2nd AMD Final PH 2, Lot R 6 – Cyrus and Kim Clemensen to Whitney, Ashley, Tanya and Shawn Shiflett, $131,500
• Daven Haven Cottages FP Unit 33 – Scott Gibson to Barnes Family Trust, $150,000
• Lake Forest 1st Addn Subdivision Block 1, Lots 27,28 – Michael Schurer to Chance Shaffner, $472,500
