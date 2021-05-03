Grand County real estate sales, April 25-May 1
Grand County’s real estate transactions April 25 to May 1 were worth more than $16.2 million combined.
• Evans Subdivision Lot 4, Block 2 – Bradley and Glenda Foust to Sarah and Joshua Kolz, $325,000
• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 1409 – James Adams Family Trust to Federico and Karen Montoya, $679,900
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 2, Block 17 – Roger Hansen Trust to Karen Wilkie, $50,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 1B, Lot 35 – William Lyon Homes Inc, Village Homes, NVH INV LLC to Scott Michele Smith Properties LLC, $110,000
• Roam Filing No 1, Lot 8, Block 10 Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements – Fraser River Development Co LLC to Lot 8 Winterpark LLC, $599,000
• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Lot 6, Block 1 – Kenneth Cilia to Kimberly Taylor, $90,000
• Lakota Park Minor Subdivision Lot 105 – Michael Lotze, Michael Geiger, Michael Slobasky to Thomas and Janet McBride, $499,000
• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 2400 – Michael Hormell to Holly Wright and Cynthia Steputis, $549,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 6, Lot 8 – Dayton Street LLC to Edin and Melina Enriquez, $90,000
• Slopeside Village Unit 97 A, Bldg F – Matthew and Eri Stanton to Julie and Lawrence Haigler III, $705,000
• Village at Buckhorn Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 7, Block 2 – Scott Michele Smith Properties LLC to MROW FI LLC, $21,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 4 32 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Marty and Tony Shelburne, $141,700
• Gore City Addn to Kremmling Block 7, Lots 8,9 – Dwayne Uhrich and Terry Bolin to Anthony Johnson, $415,000
• Pole Creek Valley Subdivision Lot 77 – Samuel Bertling to Gabe and Colleen Cansler, $151,000
• Fraser – Eastrom Block 2, Lots 45,46 – Frederick and Norman Benson to Loyal George and Julie Rawles George, $750,000
• Longview Addn/Hot Sulphur Springs Block 1, Lots 27,28 – Karla Silvernale to Joshua and Bethanie Merrick, $336,500
• Hideaway Village South Lot 13 – Robert and Peggy Holland to Ross and Catarina Alisiani, $765,000
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 1, Unit 3 – Matthew J Sugar Revocable Trust to Jessica Tappy, $190,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 34 Timeshare 034101 – Khaled Lahham to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 4448 – Ski Wolfe LLC to Daren May and Kendra Mulvey, $318,937
• Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Block 2, Lots 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 – Grand Elk Ranch General Improvement District to Royal Oak Rocksure LLC, $80,000
• Shoreline Landing Subdivision Lot 1 – Matthew Nagy and Elizabeth Keltner to Rahim Assayesh and Fariba Vazirabadi Assayesh, $1,225,000
• Val Moritz Village 1st Filing Lot 21, Block 3 – James V Dunphy Trust to Scott and Sarah Shulda, Robert and Laura Thompson, $95,000
• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 105, Bldg A – Leonard and Janet Cunningham to Matthew and Jody Donne, $361,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 35, Block 7 – Grandwood Investments LLC to Mark and Sarah Gallagher, $120,000
• Roam Filing No 1, Lot 16, Block 10 – Fraser River Development Co LLC, Fraser River Land Co to Todd Coleman, $575,000
• Shorewood Subdivision Lot 8, Block 8 – Pauline and Mark Wolk Jr to Frederick Handley, $60,000
• Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E 89 – Nelson Properties LLC to Matthew Zipse and Kristin Sterrett, $870,000
• Legacy Park Ranch Lot 43 – Ryerson Living Trust to Pilar and Jered Dostal, $199,000
• Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 2, Lot 2 G – Royal Oak Rocksure LLC, Acorn Building Solutions LLC to David Orgel and Elizabeth Savage Orgel, $509,000
• North Sunnyside Addn to Grand Lake Lot 15 – John and Constance Muradyan to Steven E Brown SEP IRA, $340,000
• Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 1, Lot 31 – Gregory Demmin and Erin Jeziorski to Benjamin and Allison Murray, $800,000
• Village at Arrowhead 2nd Flg Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 66-85, Lot 76 – Park Plaza Investors LLC to Dawn Mandel Murray and Michael Murray, $55,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 6, Lot 4 – Kenneth and Erlinda Fong to Bryan and Dawn McClure, $85,000
• Clubhouse Cabins & Village at Saddle Ridge Lot C 1 – Scott Michele Smith Properties LLC to Stephen and Tina Zakany, $31,500
• Ranches Devils Thumb Lot 5 A Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements – Ranches Devils Thumb Inc to Maple Leaf Holdings LLC, $1,625,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 13 A, Unit 6 – Jason Foa Trust and Koreen Foa Trust to Richard Eperjesi and Allison Jurgens, $517,500
