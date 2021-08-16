Grand County real estate sales, Aug. 8-14
Grand County’s real estate transactions Aug. 8-14 were worth more than $31.1 million combined.
• Beaver Village Flg #2, Bldg 3, Unit 103 – Stephen, Roberta and JoAnne Gravelle to Erich and JoAnna Marks, $450,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 3 32 – Mary Jane Mandel to Kathryn and Wayne Dickson Jr, $167,500
• Grand View Highlands Filing #1, Lot 31, Block 3 – Stephen Meyer to Dark Ski/Sky Ventures LLC, $72,500
• Colorado Angler’s Club #1, Lot 31, Block 11 – John and Michele Ritter to Rebecca Strang, $735,000
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 3519 – Andrew and Robin Meyer to Jonah Hepting and Kristi Malone Hepting, $440,000
• Winter Park Lodge II, Bldg A, Unit 102 – Frank Nicholson to Kyle and Susan Ragan, $391,600
• Silversage Subdivision Lot 3, Block 3 – Jerry and LeAnn Rediger to Thomas and Ann Williams, $22,000
• Longview Addn/Hot Sulphur Springs Block 22, Lots 20,21,22,23 – Norman and Angela Holmes to Seth and Jennifer Reed, $594,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 44, Block 14 – Zokovsky Victoria Shamisov to Nicholas Riseman and Devin DeMartino, $65,000
• Winter Park Ranch 1st Filing Lot 77 – Mary Jean Ginter, Carol Anderson and Charles Doxsee to David and Anne Wetherington, $185,000
• Peak View Sub Exempt & Voyvodic-Shumway Lot 2 Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements – Rodney McGinnes and Carolyn Bodkin McGinnes to Laura and James Peyton II, $3,050,000
• Kings Crossing Solar Condo Townhomes Unit 18, Bldg 2 – Christine Antoun to Jason Beek, $625,000
• Leland Creek Sub Lot 68 – Warren and Elizabeth Anderson to Andrew Schwarz, $1,800,000
• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 5 303, Bldg 5 – Konrath Living Trust; Michael, Elizabeth, Amy and Jeffrey Konrath to Neysa Bermingham, $545,000
• Winding River Villa Lot 12, Block 1 – John and Tyler Piribek to Charlotte Szynskie, $580,000
• Eagle Ridge on the Summit-PH 1, Unit 14, Bldg 2 – Catherina Pereira and Luis Quintana to Carrie and Brian Wheeler, $515,000
• Winter Park Lodge II Bldg E, Unit 301 – Gary Spruytte Trust and Kathleen Thomure Trust to Joseph and Heidi Slat, $369,900
• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 201, Bldg E – Craig Muncy to Bart Peintner and Elizabeth Schepmann Peintner, $426,000
• Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E24 – Thomas G Fry Living Trust, Kim Fry to Belmar Village LLC, $120,000
• Old Park Lot 15 – Kelly and Janice Stitzer to Robert and Jerenda Cox, $79,400
• Grand View Highlands Filing #1, Lot 30, Block 3 – Emily A Dillman Revocable Living Trust and Lon William Dillman Revocable Living Trust to Dark Ski/Sky Ventures LLC, $72,500
• Silversage Subdivision Lot 33, Block 3 – Kirk Main to Lynn Simons, $650,000
• C Lazy U Homesteads Lot 1 – Joseph Pandy Jr Living Trust and Elizabeth A Pandy Living Trust to Paul Gregory Revocable Trust and Maribel Gregory Revocable Trust, $1,350,000
• Tonahutu Ridge Grand Lake Lodge Lot 2 – San Miguel Holdings LLC to Cynthia Hajost and Kerry Moore, $228,900
• Winter Park Ranch 3rd Filing, Lot 17, Block 2 – US Bank NA, LaSalle Bank National Association, Bear Sterns Asset Backed Securities, Asset Back Certificates Series, Select Portfolio Servicing Inc to Ivan and Renee Faul, $940,000
• Trinder Subdivision TRT 44 – William and Stephanie Saluta to Jeffrey and Stephanie Campbell, $150,000
• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 428 – Shulby Real Estate Holdings LLC to Glenn Johnson, $145,000
• Lakota Flg 3, Tract C, Lot 30 – Palski to Jeffrey B Martin Revocable Trust, $2,300,000
• Homestead Hills Subdivision Filing #3, Lot 6 – Michael and Michele Karas to Brian Roussel, $1,300,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 7, TRT B – Granby Commons Holding Co LLC to GRCO LLC, $950,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 7, TRT 7 – Tract A Holdings LLC to GRCO LLC, $295,000
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 4370 – Hector Santiago to Slope Side LLC, $480,000
• West Portal Place II Condo Unit B – Eric Potter to Aaron Darling, $295,000
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 3403 – Geoffrey Moore and Denise Onofrey to Paige Goss and Elizabeth Ryan Goss, $302,000
• Wildacres Subdivision Amended 2nd Filing Lot 6, Block 3 – Keith and Karen Graham to Stephanie Brown, $609,000
• Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit D1, TRT A -William A Ellison Trust and Amelia R Ellison Trust to Angela and Timothy Torres, $379,900
• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 12 – John Rice to Ari and Toni Domingo, $743,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 13A, Unit 8 – Luke Sydow to Garrett and Mary Burrell, $507,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 6, Block 13 – Lu and Maureen Mulino to Hicklin Legacy LLC, $80,000
• Winter Park Highlands Unit 1, Lot 89 – Jeff and Sally Gonner to George and Virginia Harper, $715,000
• Sunset Ridge Filing #2, Lot 17, Block 6 – 183 Silver Lining Circle LLC to Michael and Margot Gray, $840,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 1B, Lot 27 – Roger D Beesley Living Trust to BPG Chester LLC, $1,150,000
• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 63 – David G Nold Trust and Kathryn S Nold Trust to Glen and Jill Davis, $946,000
• Village Center Condominiums Winter Park Bldg C – Byers Peak Investments LLC to Main Main LLC, $1,750,000
• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 653, Weeks 49, 50, 34, 35, 45, 46 – Fields Revocable Trust to Christopher Yi, $2,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 52, Block 14 – David Gross and Michael Campbell to Jeffrey and Courtney Klein, $78,000
• Lyons Homestead Subdivision Lots O, W – Partial Legal – See Documents – Jacque and Michael Wright to Cloud 7 LLC, $365,000
